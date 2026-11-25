If you've kept up with Tennessee football, you know about the many season-ending injuries the team has suffered. "Next man up" is a phrase that's been used way too many times in 2026.

In Week 1, Vols sophomore wide receiver and kick returner Joakim Dodson suffered a season-ending knee injury on a kickoff return in Tennessee's 56-9 win over Furman. Dodson was coming off a great bowl game last December, when he returned a kick for a 94-yard touchdown against Illinois in the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl.

What could have been a solid year, not only in the return game but also in the wide receiver room, was cut short. How did Dodson deal with the tough news? This week, he sat down with Mike Keith on The Mike Keith Show to talk about it.

"I wouldn't say I knew immediately," Dodson said on the extent of his injury. "I knew I was in pain. So I tried to get up like always. I always try to get up. So when I tried to get up, I'm like, man, I can't get up. So I just fell right back down. But then the next day, still nothing. I'm like, maybe it's a bone bruise. Maybe I'll just be out for a week or so. And then I get the news later that day that I'll be out the whole year."

Dodson had built momentum through spring practice and fall camp, and the coaching staff had big plans for him heading into his sophomore season, which gave him a ton of confidence coming into the season.

"For sure," Dodson said. "Through my coaches, through my teammates, and also the preparation of fall camp and spring, I had a lot of confidence. I made a lot of plays in practice and scrimmages and different things. So I expected a lot of myself in the Furman game."

Much of that confidence came from how his freshman season ended. Dodson didn't play much in his first year on campus, but he got a chance in the return game in Nashville and made the most of it.

"It was surreal," Dodson said. "They told me at halftime I was going to go back and catch kickoffs, and I was like, all right, sure, let's do what I did in high school. It can't be that much different."

Tennessee wide receiver Joakim Dodson (89) runs a in touchdown against the Illinois off of a kick-off return during the fourth quarter of the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On his second return, the kick came up short. Dodson bobbled it, picked it up, and found a seam on his way to a 94-yard touchdown.

"So I run up, then I bobble it, and I'm like, ah, let me just get the ball back," Dodson said. "And I just hear 'oh, no' from the crowd. So I just pick it up, and I just followed Star [Thomas] all the way outside. Then I look at the Jumbotron, and it's nothing but daylight, and I just take it to the end zone. It was just a real moment. All my teammates hopping on me after that."

That was a great way for Dodson to end his freshman season, and all looked promising for the 2026 season. Instead, he’s spent the fall rehabbing. His response to the injury stood out from the start.

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"I'd probably just say, one, my Lord and Savior," Dodson said. "I'm just a positive person because I know he's on my side always. And my family, we're really positive people. We don't really get down, and when I got injured we said we're going to use this as a way, we look at it as a positive thing. Maybe God was trying to sit us down in this moment to show you something bigger."

Tennessee wide receiver Joakim Dodson (9) is helped off the field during a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When sidelined for the season, staying engaged and involved can be a challenge for some. Dodson started going to meetings his second week after surgery while he was still on crutches, and also made himself the best teammate he can be.

"I'm in every meeting, special teams," Dodson said. "It's something I wanted to do. My first week I couldn't really be back, but my second week, when I was even here on crutches, I'm in every meeting, giving my input when I can, when somebody needs some help going through scouting reports. We're all in this together. I'm trying to win even though I'm not playing."

The rehab is moving along great. Dodson recently got off his crutches.

"It's going really good," Dodson said. "I got off my crutches about two weeks ago. So being able to walk and now progressively about to start jogging and things. And I've heard nothing but great and positive feedback about how my knee is progressing at a rapid rate."

That puts him on track to be part of the receiver room in 2027, and he plans to get his kick return job back too. Dodson is one of the players expected back next year, and he made it clear he intends to pick up where he left off.

"I wish I could play this year, but I can't," Dodson said. "But next year, I'll for sure be here rocking and rolling and giving the fans everything they wanted to see this year, from kick returns to touchdowns at the wideout spot. I'm really here, and I'm going to be a name to be reckoned with for the future."

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