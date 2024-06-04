Josh Heupel Appearing on CFB Hall of Fame Ballot
Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel will appear on the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot as a player.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel is at the top of the college football world as a coach. He's amassed a sparkling 20-6 record over his past two seasons at the University of Tennessee, breathing life into the college football town of Knoxville, Tennessee. He's on a great trajectory already, and that should only be enhanced by his latest accomplishment.
The College Football Hall of Fame announced their 2025 ballot on Monday afternoon, and Heupel will be on it. He starred as a quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners from 1999-2000, leading them to a national championship and a Heisman finalist appearance. Heupel was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the 2001 NFL Draft before moving onto his coaching career.
His playing days resonate with top quarterback recruits, as he's shown he himself can perform at an elite level. This latest accomplishment should only help that, especially if he finds his way into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Other Tennessee News:
- Travis Smith Jr Sets Commitment Date
- George MacIntyre Accepts Invitation To Elite 11
- Josh Heupel Details Importance of 2022 Alabama Victory
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.