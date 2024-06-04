Josh Heupel Appearing on CFB Hall of Fame Ballot

Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel will appear on the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot as a player.

University of Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel speaks to reporters during the Big Orange Caravan event at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
University of Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel speaks to reporters during the Big Orange Caravan event at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, April 30, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel is at the top of the college football world as a coach. He's amassed a sparkling 20-6 record over his past two seasons at the University of Tennessee, breathing life into the college football town of Knoxville, Tennessee. He's on a great trajectory already, and that should only be enhanced by his latest accomplishment.

The College Football Hall of Fame announced their 2025 ballot on Monday afternoon, and Heupel will be on it. He starred as a quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners from 1999-2000, leading them to a national championship and a Heisman finalist appearance. Heupel was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the 2001 NFL Draft before moving onto his coaching career.

His playing days resonate with top quarterback recruits, as he's shown he himself can perform at an elite level. This latest accomplishment should only help that, especially if he finds his way into the College Football Hall of Fame.

