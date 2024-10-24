LOOK: Alabama WR Ryan Williams Paints His Nails Orange Following Loss To The Vols
The Tennessee Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide is the tale of two opposites. One of the teams is riding the wave of a highlight win and the other is just trying to get back on the right track after a disappointing loss.
Luckily for Vols fans Tennessee is on the good side of things while the Alabama Crimson Tide is on the bad side of things.
The Vols and their fans have been actively joking on the Alabama Crimson Tide and their players and then something else came up.
As if things couldn’t get any worse for the Alabama fanbase their star wide receiver Ryan Williams put them back in a spotlight that they do not want to be. Williams was caught posing with his nails painted and as if it couldn’t have come at a worse time his nails were Tennessee orange. This picture surfaced just four days after their loss to the Vols inside Neyland Stadium.
Williams finished the day with eight catches, 73 yards, and a touchdown.
Take a look at the photo of Williams that surfaced below as the Vols continue progressing through their bye week ahead of their November opener against the Kentucky Wildcats at night.
