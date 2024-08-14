Making The Case: Boo Carter Could Immediately Exceed Expectations
Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Boo Carter has an interesting opportunity to make a splash during his true freshman season.
Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter has had an interesting journey to his current spot in college football. He transferred several times during high school, making waves on the football gridiron and the basketball court. Carter made a litany of athletic plays across his four high school seasons. However, many wondered how the level of competition in the lower levels of Tennessee high school football would translate.
He transferred to Bradley Central High School ahead of his senior season and answered questions anyone may have had about a potential adjustment. Carter earned "Mr. Football" honors in the 6A classification, amassing 1,795 all-purpose yards, 27 touchdowns, 102 tackles, and two interceptions. Carter led Bradley Central to the state championship game and became the No. 111 prospect in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Now, Carter is staring at a real starting opportunity during his true freshman season for a team with College Football Playoff aspirations. Starting STAR Jourdan Thomas went down with a season-ending right knee injury, leaving Carter the next in line to compete for the No. 1 role. The STAR plays a critical role in modern college football and can be one of the most impactful players on your roster.
The coaching staff believed that Carter would immediately contribute on special teams and work his way into a rotation role on defense, but now he has a chance to become an every-down player for this Tennessee defense. There's no question he has the athletic ability for it - Carter's short-area quickness and explosive long speed rivaled any 2024 signee. However, it's a very cerebral position that requires reps, and the Volunteers are hopeful to get Carter many over the next few weeks.
He'll likely have a large chunk of snaps in Tennessee's season opener against Chattanooga to prove that he deserves the starting nod. The Vols' schedule heats up from there in a week two neutral site test against the North Carolina State Wolfpack. Carter has the makings of an impact player early in his college career, but it's now on him to go out and earn it.
