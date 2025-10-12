Tennessee Football Receives New AP Poll Ranking After Win Over Arkansas
The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to continue to dominate when it comes to the college football season, as they have been able to win multiple different games, and they were able to when it came to the Saturday game as they defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks. This was a game that they were anticipated to win, and that is exactly what happened as they were able to walk away with a three-point victory, although they were favored to win by more.
The Vols not covering could typically be used as a sign or a reason for them to move back, but that will not be the case for this week's AP Poll. The Vols had plenty of help on Saturday, as multiple teams in front of them, as well as multiple teams that are around them, were defeated, which helped them when it comes to their ranking, which was released on Sunday around 2 PM EDT.
The Vols have been one of the better teams when it comes to winning these close games, as they now hold a convincing record of 5-1 with their only loss being against the Georgia Bulldogs, a game that the Vols had a chance to win but missed a field goal, and would later lose in overtime. There were multiple deciding factors in that loss, and that loss can't be blamed on just one person; however, this was a game that the Vols should've won, even out of the mouth of Kirby Smart (Georgia Football Head Coach).
Where Do The Vols Rank Now?
The Tennessee Volunteers rank as the 11th team in the AP Poll. This is a one-spot move from their ranking last week following their bye week.
The Tennessee Volunteers have the chance to do some big things, but in order to do that they will need to keep moving up in the ranking. The Vols have to be inside the top 11, with a team inside the G5 getting an automatic bid. With that being said, the Vols need to do their best to win out because a lot of these top teams have already started to lose a lot of football games and some of them have already lost three, while the Tennessee Volunteers, who many predicted to lose four games, have only dropped one throughout the first half of the season.
The Vols will have their toughest game of the season this week as they travel to Tuscaloosa to play against the Alabama Crimson Tide. This game alone can decide whether or not they make the playoffs, but even if they drop this game and win out, they will have a chance to make it.