NCAA Could Give Bru McCoy Another Season of Eligibility

Evan Crowell

Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) during Tennessee's Orange & White spring football game at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024.
Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) during Tennessee's Orange & White spring football game at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA

Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Bru McCoy could be granted an additional season of elibility by the NCAA.

Major news broke last week when the US Department of Justice ruled the NCAA couldn't enforce their transfer eligbility rules that forced an athlete to sit out for a season before beginning their career with a new program. This effects many across college football, and one of the big faces is Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy.

CBS Sports writer Will Backus identified the top players who this rule change would effect, and McCoy was at the top of his list. McCoy was an integral piece of Tennessee's passing offense two years ago and likely would have been their top target this season before suffering an injury against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

"McCoy's career has already been colorful, thanks in large part to the transfer portal. To summarize a busy first year, McCoy committed to USC in January 2019 as a five-star prospect, flipped to Texas 20 days later on signing day, enrolled with the Longhorns for spring practice and then transferred to USC in June of that very same year," Backus wrote. "He was forced to sit in 2019, played in six games in 2020 and remained sidelined in 2021 while dealing with legal issues off the field. He transferred to Tennessee in 2022 and started 12 games after earning immediate eligibility, hauling in 52 catches for 667 yards and four touchdowns. An ankle injury cut his 2023 season short after five games and he made the decision to return in 2024 as Tennessee's presumed No. 1 wide receiver. Though his initial transfer situation is complicated, it seems as if the NCAA would give McCoy another year in 2025, should he choose to return."

