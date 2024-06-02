How To Watch The Knoxville Regional Final
The Tennessee Volunteers face the winner of the Indiana Hoosiers and Southern Miss later this evening for the Knoxville Regional title.
The No. 1-ranked Tennessee Volunteers have had their way in the Knoxville Regional tournament, besting Northern Kentucky by six runs on Friday night before doing the same to the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday. The Vols play for the tournament title on Sunday evening in front of their home fans against the Indiana and Southern Miss winner.
How to Watch: ESPN+/SECN+
First Pitch: 6 PM EST
Their well-rounded play has been highlighted throughout both games of the tournament. Tennessee's pitching staff has been able to weather the storm early and allow an array of talented hitters to build momentum inning after inning. First baseman Billy Amick has homered twice in the two games, with a grand slam against the Hoosiers breaking the game open 9-0.
It was their twelth grand slam of the season, breaking the SEC record. The Vols homered four times against Indiana, and their ability to constantly string baserunners together and get power hitters shots at the plate underscored a dominant hitting season. We'll see if they can finish it off tonight.
