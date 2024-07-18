Neyland Stadium Makes Top 10 List of College Football Stadiums
Tennessee's Neyland Stadium ranked inside the top 10 list of college football stadiums.
If there's one thing college football fans know about the Tennessee Volunteers, it's that they have a big stadium and it can get loud when you play there. The checkered white and orange layout provides a unique and very intimidating road environment and it's considered to be one of the toughest places to play. Not only that but according to a major news outlet, it's one of the best stadiums in the sport, period.
ESPN released their list of the top 25 college football stadiums and the Volunteers cracked the top 10. They were placed right at ten on the list behind teams like Alabama, Ohio State, Washington and Penn State. Here is what the article said about Neyland Stadium:
"Members of the Vol Navy set sail as early as the middle part of the week for Neyland Stadium, which sits on the banks of the Tennessee River. The stream of orange-clad banners flying from boats floating down the river is matched only by the mass of orange that engulfs Peyton Manning Pass to watch the Vols' players and coaches make their way down the hilly street and into the stadium. For years, Neyland Stadium has owned one of the largest capacities in the sport and is now listed at 101,915 following some renovations over the years. Constructed in 1921 as Shields-Watkins Field (now the name of the playing surface), Neyland Stadium is also home to one of the most renowned entrances in college football. The Pride of the Southland Marching Band forms a giant "T" for the players and coaches to run through just before kickoff, and the end zones are painted in orange and white checkerboards. And one other thing: You're liable to hear the band crank up "Rocky Top" about 100 times a game. -- Low"
Neyland Stadium won't have too many massive home games this season, but Tennessee does host Alabama, and every college football fan remembers what happened last time the Crimson Tide made the trip to Knoxville.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.