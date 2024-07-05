CBS Sports Recognizes Neyland Stadium as a Top Environment
The Tennessee Volunteers have a unique home field advantage in Neyland Stadium, according to CBS Sports.
Neyland Stadium has an excellent reputation across the sport of college football. The Tennessee Volunteers have a massive advantage when playing in front of their home fans and have had some classic brawls inside the walls of Neyland. Many recognize it as one of the top venues in the SEC, if not the country and annual preseason articles continue to confirm that.
EA Sports ranked the top college football stadiums ahead of the latest release of their famed video game series, NCAA College Football 25. CBS Sports writer David Cobb reranked the top SEC stadiums, and Neyland Stadium checked in at No. 4. The Volunteers' home-field advantage came behind LSU, Alabama, and Florida.
"Neyland Stadium ranked only seventh among SEC venues in EA Sports' list of toughest places to play," Cobb wrote. "Underestimate the orange insanity at your own peril. Former Oklahoma star quarterback Baker Mayfield once called Neyland Stadium 'a different type of loud' and said it 'was probably the best game experience I've had.'"
