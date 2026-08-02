Nico Iamaleava Makes it Clear Where He Stands a Full Year After Tennessee Football Transfer

Former Tennessee Vols quarterback and current UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava made his way back into the headlines around the Tennessee camp after he confirmed his thoughts on being at UCLA. In an expected fashion, Iamaleava confirmed his desire to be where he is already, rather than wanting change. Here is what he had to say.

Nico Iamaleava Shares His Recent Thoughts

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Nothing I would change. Everything happens for a reason. It was a great learning year for me," Iamaleava stated when speaking with Wilson Alexander.

However, Iamaleava had a very complicated season in 2025. He finished with 13 touchdown passes and seven interceptions, while also only finishing with 1,928 passing yards. This wasn't nearly up to par with his lone season as a starter with the Tennessee Volunteers, as in that lone season that he led the Vols to the playoffs, he finished with 19 passing touchdowns and only five interceptions. He also finished the season with over 2,600 passing yards.

Iamaleava will return to the UCLA Bruins yet again, which is where Iamaleava claims he wants to be, showing absolutely no regret leaving the Tennessee Vols, which can be expected from a kid who remains in college with another program, as this is something that most athletes wouldn't come out and say to begin with.

While his path to the field is clear, and he will be the starter for the Bruins, the Vols will be searching for their next starting quarterback between a quarterback battle with George MacIntyre and Faizon Brandon, which is expected to be a cornerstone headline from the fall.

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