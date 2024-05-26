Nico Iamaleava's Heisman Trophy Stock Climbing
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava's Heisman trophy stock appears to be ascending during the college football offseason.
The 2024 college football season is less than 100 days from kickoff and the predictions are only starting to heat up. Whether it's playoff contenders, big-time matchups, or who will win the Heisman, people are calling their shots. And speaking of the Heisman Trophy, there is one name that has risen toward the top of the odds he is located in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Quarterback Nico Iamaleava is entering his first season as the full-time starter for the Volunteers and many are intrigued to see how he performs. Not just because the offense was lacking at times last year, but also because there is a lot of hype around Iamaleava's name due to him being a former five-star. There's also some hype around him potentially winning the Heisman this year.
Iamaleava is not the odds-on favorite to win the award this season, but his name is in the mix with some veteran college quarterbacks. Right now according to Fan Duel, the Tennessee quarterback has the fifth-best odds at +1500 to win the Heisman this season. He trails the likes of Carson Beck, Quinn Ewers, Dillon Gabriel and Will Howard - in that order.
Last season, Iamaleava started one game for the Volunteers and it was the bowl game against Iowa. In that game, he threw for a touchdown, zero interceptions and completed 63.2% of his passes. It's a very small sample size to go off of to help project just how good Iamaleava might be this season, but what he did assure college fans of during the bowl game was he is ready to lead a college offense. Whether that makes him ready to win a Heisman or not is a different story, but we will soon find out the answer to that.
