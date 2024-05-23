Nico Iamaleava Ranked as one of College Football's Best Quarterbacks
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava ranked as one of college football's best quarterbacks.
As the Tennessee Volunteers prepare for the 2024 college football season, one of the biggest determining factors for a successful season this year is quarterback Nico Iamaleava. The sophomore is entering his first season as the full-time starter and fans are eager to see what he shows on the field. Some even expect him to be one of the best quarterbacks in the sport this year.
The Sporting News released a list of their top 25 quarterbacks in college football and Iamaleava came in at No. 17. Might seem a little low but considering he only has one career start in a bowl game, Iamaleava being placed towards the middle of the pack of the best quarterbacks speaks volumes of the talent he possesses. The Tennessee quarterback is even ranked ahead of names like Brady Cook from Missouri, Drew Allar from Penn State and Miller Moss at USC.
Here is what was said about Iamaleava in the article:
"Looking for a next-level Heisman Trophy sleeper? If the five-star sophomore builds on an impressive showing against Iowa in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, then this is the guy. Iamaleava is a natural fit in Josh Heupel's scheme at Tennessee, and the combination of quick reads in the passing game and mobility will be a huge plus for the Volunteers. Iamaleava played in complete control against the Hawkeyes' top-10 defense – and the SEC stage should not be too much to handle as a first-year starter."
In 2023, Iamaleava threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns while completing over 60 percent of his passes. Again, it's a small sample size, but in those moments Iamaleava displayed the traits that is required to be successful in the SEC. He may have been a true freshman last season, but he didn't play like one in the bowl game.
