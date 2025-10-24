Report: Former Vols Coach Lane Kiffin Set to Address Ole Miss Team About Florida Rumors
Former Tennessee Volunteers head football coach, and current Ole Miss Rebels head football coach Lane Kiffin has been the center of a lot of rumors and reports surrounding a job opening. The Rebels coach has been linked as a candidate and the possible guy to take over the Florida Gators come next season.
These rumors have become totally mainstream to the point that there are now reports indicating that the Florida Gators target and the former Tennessee coach is set to address his team about these rumors and about these reports. The news was first reported by Molly McGrath on SportsCenter. Here is what she had to say in the reports.
Lane Kiffin Set to Address the Florida Rumors
“Lane Kiffin told me he usually doesn’t address those kind of coaching rumors in-season, because there’s so much more football to play, and there’s so many bigger things to focus on. But he’s actually going to do things differently today in their team meeting – he is going to address those. He’s going to talk to them about it and say: ‘Hey, this is what happens when you win. This is a compliment to our players, our staff and our entire program.’ He wants to talk to his players about it because there’s so many new guys on their team this year that haven’t dealt with it before.”
McGrath went more into detail about Kiffin and the rumors surrounding the Florida Gators.
“When I pressed him about the leverage that these job openings create for him, he said: ‘I’m never going to make decisions based on money, I’m going to make decisions based on everyday happiness.’ And you can tell he’s really trying to prioritize his family and his kids in this one,” McGrath said. “But I will say, Kiffin really idolizes legendary former Gators coach Steve Spurrier and when I covered Ole Miss’ game at Florida last year, Kiffin pulled me aside and said this is a really special place for me and my family. It’s where he had his first date with his children’s mother, so Gainesville is a nostalgic place for the Kiffin family. Perhaps that will play a role in it. But right now they’re just focusing on Ole Miss and the Rebels, and their players telling me they wouldn’t be able to tell if he was distracted, so it seems as if Kiffin is in Oxford to stay as far as his communication with them.”