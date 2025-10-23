Rickey Gibson's Injury Status for Tennessee Volunteers vs Kentucky Football
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the many teams that have the opportunity to make the college football playoffs, still, as they will need to win out for the remainder of this season. They ave a tall task ahead of them with the teams like the Florida Gators, Oklahoma Sooners, and Vanderbilt Commodores ahead of them.
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on the Kentucky Wildcats first and one of their toughest games that remain on the schedule, not based off the team that they are playing, but based off of how they play against them. It is safe to say that the Kentucky Wildcats can't stand the thought of Tennessee, but the same goes for the Tennessee Vols as they cannot stand the thought of the Kentucky Wildcats and their fan base.
There are multiple injuries that the Tennessee program will have to move past as they won't be having some of their players play in this one, which comes with expectations, as this has been one of the most banged-up teams in the nation. One of the players that made the injury report was Rickey Gibson (as expected).
Rickey Gibson's Injury Status for Tennessee vs Kentucky
The Tennessee defensive back will be out yet again, as he has only played in one game this season. That game is the season opener against the Syracuse Orange. The Tennessee Vols will be looking to return their DB, but as of now, it is uncertain that he will find his way back on the field. While he may not play in this one, he may find his way back, but that will depend on how fast he can heal. The odds seem to point at the fact that he may not return, and if he does, it will likely be later this season. There is a chance that the Vols don't have him or Jermod McCoy for the rest of the season.
The Vols will hope to win this game, although nothing is for certain in this league. The Vols are the favorites, and a win here will put them in the best mind space when it comes to their biggest remaining home game when they play against the Oklahoma Sooners, who have one loss and one loss only at this time.
A win here will solidify a bowl game for the Vols, which is a bowl game in every season under head coach Josh Heupel.