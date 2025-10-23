Jermod McCoy's Injury Status for Tennessee Volunteers vs Kentucky Wildcats
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the many teams across the SEC experiencing the injury bug, as they are down and without one of their best players, if not their best player on the roster when you look at their value. That player being Jermod McCoy.
He recently received an injury status update yet again, as the initial report of the injuries released on Thursday. This is something that the Tennessee Vols have been battling, but what is his status for the Vols game against the Kentucky Wildcats?
Jermod McCoy's Injury Status
McCoy has yet again been listed as out for a contest. He has yet to make his season debut, and the more that we progress through the season it seems that we might have seen the last of the Tennessee Vols DB. While nothing has been confirmed, the Vols DB has yet to even be listed as questionable, and there hasn't been as much of an update on a timeline. The last update we received was from the Vols defensive back coach, Willie Martinez.
“Yeah, I mean, again, that’s not a hard question to ask. Mod is the same dude that he is when he walked in this, when he came in on campus, he works every day. He’s preparing every day to play. And he’s on course to whatever that is. He’s engaged every single day in our meetings. There’s nothing really different other than him not playing on game day. He’s doing a great job. He’s obviously grown a lot from a standpoint in our package, knowing our defense. He’s involved each and every day, whether it’s Ty Redmond, whether it’s any one of those young guys or even Colton, who’s in his first year. So he’s doing well.”
The Vols will hope to see the Vols DB back in action sooner rather than later, but they will need him to be in a position that he can move as fluidly as needed in these big games. There still remains multiple chances for a return, and this will be something to monitor, as the Vols defensive back is expected to be a first round draft pick come next NFL draft, but it will also depend on how hid draft stock remains, as he may fall in the draft if he doesn't play because of the ACL tear that he suffered in the offseason.