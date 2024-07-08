SEC Media Days 2024 Coaches Schedule - Josh Heupel Takes Podium on Tuesday
The complete schedule of when every SEC football head coach is set to speak at the 2024 SEC Media Days.
SEC Media Days for the 2024 college football season are right around the corner and will be taking place next week in Dallas, Texas. This is a crucial time in the offseason for the conference as every head coach gets the opportunity to preview their program and provide an update as to what their goals and aspirations for the upcoming season are and answer any burning questions left on the table.
This year will look a little different as Texas and Oklahoma have officially joined the conference, so will be their inaugural introduction to the SEC. Oklahoma's Brett Venables will be the first up for the two teams as he will speak on Tuesday and then Texas's Steve Sarkisian will follow that on Wednesday.
As for Tennessee, head coach Josh Heupel will take the podium on Tuesday, the second day of media days. The Volunteers are entering an exciting season for the program as quarterback Nico Iamaleava is set to be the starter for the first time in his career for a full season. Tennessee will also have edge rusher James Pearce Jr. who will be a headliner for not just the team but potentially for all of college football as draft buzz continues to grow around his name before the season even starts.
Tennessee has been considered a potential playoff team this year. They will have to survive an SEC schedule that consists of games like Georgia on the road, Oklahoma on the road and Alabama at home. The trip to Norman will be Heupel's first trip back since he left the Sooners back in 2014 to coach at Utah State.
With some new faces and returning faces on both sides of the ball this season, it will be interesting to see what Heupel has to say to both the media and Volunteer fans. The players that Heupel will be bringing with him to Dallas to speak have not yet been announced but likely will be later this week at some point.
Here is the complete schedule for the 2024 SEC media days:
Monday - July 15th
- LSU, Brian Kelly
- Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin
- South Carolina, Shane Beamer
- Vanderbilt, Clark Lea
Tuesday - July 16th
- Georgia, Kirby Smart
- Missouri, Eli Drinkwitz
- Oklahoma, Brett Venables
- Tennessee, Josh Heupel
Wednesday - July 17th
- Alabama, Kalen DeBoer
- Florida, Billy Napier
- Mississippi State, Jeff Lebby
- Texas, Steve Sarkisian
Thursday - July 18th
- Arkansas, Sam Pittman
- Auburn, Hugh Freeze
- Kentucky, Mark Stoops
- Texas A&M, Mike Elko
