ESPN Analyst Still High on James Pearce Jr.
In his latest mock draft, ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller maintained his high expectations for Tennessee Volunteers edge rusher James Pearce Jr.
Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. has extremely high expectations for the 2024 college football season. During a dominant sophomore campaign, Pearce earned consensus first-team All-SEC honors; he tallied 27 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception.
ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller updated his 2025 NFL mock draft and had Pearce going to the Carolina Panthers with the No. 4 overall pick. Pearce is Miller's first overall player in the class, signifying what NFL people think of his upside.
"This is a prove-it season for quarterback Will Levis as a second-year starter, but the early returns were good enough that we can forget about quarterbacks at the top of the draft for now," Miller wrote. "Instead, the Titans could land my preseason No. 1 overall player -- and an in-state prospect. At 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds, Pearce has special quickness around the edge, picking up 9.5 sacks last season. He also flashed his all-around game with a 52-yard pick-six last season. Pearce would be an instant boost opposite Harold Landry III."
