Squirrel White Has Tall Task Ahead For Tennessee Football
Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Squirrel White is entering an uber-important third season with the program.
Tennessee wide receiver Squirrel White has been in the mix since his true freshman season. White has amassed 97 receptions for 1,284 yards in his first two seasons in Knoxville, Tennessee. The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder is slender for NFL standards but is sure to ran a blazing 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine.
The Vols have added lots of talent at the wide receiver position over the last few months, both through the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail. There are many conversations about which pass catchers will see their name in the mix this fall, but one thing is a certainty; No. 10 will get many snaps. The slot position is usually the most productive in head coach Josh Heupel's offense, and White was Tennessee's leading receiver last season.
Professional evaluators have had their eye on White since he made explosive plays during the 2022 Orange Bowl victory, but his production this upcoming season will likely determine his standing at the professional level.
You Might Also Like:
- Tennessee Learns Date For SEC Media Day
- CFB's "Next Wave of Superstars" Includes Nico Iamaleava
- The Good, Bad, and Ugly: Tennessee vs. Auburn
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.