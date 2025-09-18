UAB vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 4
There will be no shortage of excitement in this weekend’s college football matchup at Neyland Stadium. UAB will visit Tennessee on Saturday in what’s expected to be a fairly lopsided matchup.
The Volunteers are looking to bounce back at home after losing a late-game lead against Georgia in Week 3. The Blazers are off to a strong 2-1 start as well and hope to stay as competitive as possible despite their 0-3 record against the home team all time.
Are you looking for the best angle to bet on the game? Here’s our full breakdown ahead of kickoff.
UAB vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UAB: +39.5 (-108)
- Tennessee: -39.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- UAB: N/A
- Tennessee: N/A
Total: 68.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
UAB vs. Tennessee How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 20
- Game Time: 12:45 PM EST
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- UAB Record: 2-1
- Tennessee Record: 2-1
UAB vs. Tennessee Key Players to Watch
UAB
Jevon Jackson: UAB’s starting running back has already totaled four touchdowns this season. He has rushed for 277 yards and three scores on 46 carries and caught five passes for 35 yards and a touchdown. The Blazers are making a concerted effort to get the ball in his hands as often as possible. They’ll continue to make use of his versatility against Tennessee.
Tennessee
Chris Brazzell II: Brazzell is on a tear and is looking to establish himself as one of the best receivers in college football. Only one FBS player can top his mark of 364 receiving yards this season and he’s tied for first in receiving touchdowns with five. The Volunteers are expected to run away with this game and Brazzell will likely make a handful of highlight plays if that’s the case.
UAB vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick
It’s clear that Tennessee is the much better team on paper here. The Volunteers have scored at least 41 points in three straight contests and they’re capable of blowing out middling FBS teams by wide margins. However, beating UAB by 40 points could be tough. There’s a different angle worth approaching if you think this will be a barn burner.
All three of Tennessee’s games have totaled at least 71 points this season. The Volunteers have hit their game total over in eight of their previous 13 games. The Blazers can carry their own weight in this matchup and have hit their game total over in nine of their previous 12 games.
UAB is 2-1 against the spread against Tennessee all-time, but I’d rather bet on the over. Especially because the over is 6-0 in games involving these teams this season.
PICK: Over 68.5 (-118 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
