Tayven Jackson on Milton, Iamaleava: "They're Both Heisman Quarterbacks"

Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson spoke about his time with Tennessee and his former teammates, Joe Milton and Nico Iamaleava.

Elite quarterbacks want to play for head coach Josh Heupel. Tennessee won't have a shortage of talented players at the position for as long as Heupel resides in Knoxville, a good problem to have.

However, that inevitably creates a logjam. Tayven Jackson found himself stuck in the middle this past offseason; Joe Milton is the current starter, while true freshman Nico Iamaleava is one of the best quarterback prospects in recent memory.

Therefore, Jackson had to enter the transfer portal. He landed in Bloomington, Indiana, and has a chance to compete for a starting job with the Hoosiers. Jackson spoke to the Indiana media for the first time the other day and was complimentary of his former teammates.

Jackson shared a sentiment that many fans have thought. Iamaleava and Milton are dynamic talents with absurd physical ceilings and are capable of the things Jackson laid out.

However, they won't reach that ceiling without competition. Having talented players at essential positions is critical and creates winning cultures, and to see Jackson speak highly of Heupel's program is encouraging.

The splits between quarterback and program aren't always amicable. They can be ugly, but only if one side neglected the other. Each side showed the appropriate amount of attention and reached an impasse where each party benefited from moving on.

