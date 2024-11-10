Tennessee Defeats Mississippi State 33-14
Tennessee and Mississippi State have concluded after wrapping up their second half of action. The Vols started hot going into the half up 20-7 thanks to Squirrel White getting an early touchdown and his first score of the season.
Boo Carter had a huge play in the first half with an interception. This was the first of the true-freshman’s career.
Tennessee would battle some of their biggest in-program problems as they would start the half without Dylan Sampson who would later return after a lower-body injury in the first half. They would also be without Nico Iamaleava who would go down with an upper-body injury and not return for the remainder of the game. He wouldn’t be seen again. This caught many by surprise as they were not many signs of a significant injury.
Gaston Moore would play the rest of the game and had a solid outing. The Vols would put up more points to conclude the game as well as Mississippi State. The Vols’ biggest play would come from the legs of Dylan Sampson who had a 33-yard touchdown.
Tennessee would finish the game off with a win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs 33-14.
Tennessee will take on the Georgia Bulldogs next Saturday inside Athens. The question still remains “Will Nico be healthy?” The reports are expected to circulate sooner than later on the apparent injury.
