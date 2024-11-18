Tennessee Football QB Grade: Nico Iamaleava vs. Georgia
Nico Iamaleava led Tennessee football to a close game in the fourth quarter against Georgia but could not get the job done when it mattered most.
Tennessee’s redshirt freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava faced the toughest test of his college career so far on Saturday night in Athens, Georgia. His performance against the Bulldogs showed how much promise he has as a player, but it also showed that he is not quite there yet.
The Volunteers got off to a great start against George on Saturday night. They opened the game by going 78 yards in 12 plays to take a 7-0 lead. Iamaleava made some impressive throws on the opening drive, including a couple of nice passes to tight end Miles Kitselman. On third and goal from the one-yard line, Iamaleava handed it off to Kitselman for a touchdown run on a FB dive. It was a great call and a great way to end a fantastic opening drive.
Tennessee’s offense missed an important opportunity after a great punt return by Boo Carter set them up deep in Georgia’s territory. They had to settle for a 52-yard field goal after not being able to pick up a first down. The only other touchdown drive that Tennessee had came at the end of the first half when they went 75 yards in 10 plays and Dylan Sampson capped it off with a 27-yard touchdown run to give Tennessee a 17–14 lead.
The problem for Tennessee was that the Vols were unable to get any offense going in the second half. Iamaleava finished 20/33 for 167 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He lost one fumble, but it was when the game was already decided. The Vols’ offense simply could not establish a rhythm once the first half ended. Georgia was also able to dominate the time of possession and keep the ball away from Tennessee. The most frustrating drive of the game for Tennessee was one that lasted 12 plays but then ended with a punt after a false start on Lance Heard forced the Vols into a 4th and 10 situation.
Iamaleava was impressive at times in the most difficult road matchup of his career so far. However, the passing game lacked explosive plays and ultimately did not do enough to keep up with Georgia’s high-octane passing game. This will be a game that Iamaleava looks back on and knows he could have done more. Hopefully, for Iamaleava and the Volunteers, it is a game he can win once he has more experience under his belt.
Grade: B
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Football Kickoff Time For Vanderbilt Game Announced
- Tennessee Football is Out of the College Football Playoff in Latest Projections
- Tennessee vs Austin Peay: Volunteers Dominate the Governors
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports