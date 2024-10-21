Tyson Bacon Commits To Tennessee Volunteers
The Tennessee Vols had yet another commitment following the Alabama vs Tennessee game. This one comes in the 2026 class on the defensive line.
The commitment is from Tyson Bacon who is currently rated as a three-star. Bacon is a long term Tennessee recruit who was on campus for the Alabama game. He is one of two commits so far to commit to the Vols following this contest including Brandon Anderson (four-star offensive lineman).
Bacon caught up with Tennessee on SI to talk about his visit and commitment.
“It was just a great place! The environment was amazing and it felt like there isn’t a place like Rocky Top! To the Hundreds of thousands that of Vols fans I just want to say, Go Vols! I won’t disappoint,” Bacon confirmed with Tennessee on SI. He will still weigh out other options with having two years left but felt it was necessary to pull the trigger on the Vols now.
Bacon recapped his visit below.
“My visit to Tennessee was great, I had an amazing time and it felt like
family as always. The atmosphere of Neyland was amazing. 100,000 fans so loud, you couldn’t hear if I talked in your ear.”
“This visit to Tennessee did a lot I’m now committed. It’s just always felt like home the times I’ve been up there. I talked to coach Heupel, Garner, and Chop. All of them told me to keep grinding head down and work.”
Tennessee is expected to start to trend for more recruits following the weekend.
