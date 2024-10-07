Tennessee Football's Playoff Chances Shift in Latest Bowl Projections
After Tennessee's upset loss to Arkansas, the Vols dropped from No. 4 in the AP Poll to No. 8. That loss also changed the Vols' postseason projections.
In ESPN's latest bowl projections from writers Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach, the Vols have moved backward since their loss to the Razorbacks. Schlabach has Tennesssee as the No. 10 seed facing off against No. 7 Penn State in Beaver Stadium. Bonagura has Tennessee in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida.
In Schlabach's projection, he has Tennessee losing against Penn State and being eliminated in the first round. That is a change from last week's predictions, which saw Tennessee advancing past the first round in both writers' scenarios. Bonagura had the Vols advancing into the semifinals before losing to Ohio State, while Schlabach had the Vols winning in the first round and then losing to Ohio State. Now, neither of them is predicting the Vols to win a playoff game.
Tennessee having to play at Penn State would be a monumental challenge. It would be much more difficult than playing a first-round playoff game in Neyland Stadium. However, the Vols put themselves in a tough spot to keep that first-round home game when they lost to Arkansas. Beaver Stadium is one of the most intimidating atmospheres in the country. The Vols have not played Penn State since the 2007 Outback Bowl, which Tennessee lost 20-10.
A matchup with Michigan in Tampa would be a high-profile bowl game between two historic programs. The Vols and Wolverines have not played since the 2002 Florida Citrus Bowl, which the Vols won 45-17. That is the only ever matchup between the two traditional powerhouses. A game between the Wolverines and Vols would likely draw a huge crowd to Tampa.
