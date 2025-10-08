NFL Targets ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky In Bizarre Video Edict
1. Free Dan Orlovsky!
The NFL must not be making enough money because it’s going after the ESPN analyst over video copyrights.
Orlovsky, who has made a name for himself largely in part to his film breakdowns, has been told by the NFL that he can no longer post NFL videos across social media. He revealed the edict on Tuesday.
This is absurd on so many levels.
First and foremost, Orlovsky isn’t posting straight-up video highlights of touchdowns or sacks or the major plays of the day and just adding, “Wow,” like most people do on social media. He’s breaking down specific plays and offering detailed analysis of several things that are going on during a play. He's actually educating viewers. You'd think the NFL would be grateful instead of greedy, but this is the NFL, of course.
It’s also bizarre that the NFL would go after one of its own. There are plenty of people who aren’t associated with the league posting NFL videos on social media. You’d think if the NFL was going to worry about something so frivolous, the league would go after them. Instead, the league is bullying a guy who calls NFL games. The NFL HAS TO have bigger fish to fry.
Orlovsky told me he found the NFL’s request “odd.”
“I’m highlighting the league and its players 99.9% of the time and don’t make money off it,” said Orlovsky.
I shouldn’t be surprised by this because there isn’t a company in the world that likes to make sure they suck every penny possible out of people, but I have to admit this one even confused me. The NFL can’t possibly be worried about revenue it may by losing on Orlovsky posting league videos. It just can’t be. This entire thing make no sense.
Free Dan Orlovsky!
2. I hated Joe Davis’s “If it’s fair, it’s his moment” call of Aaron Judge’s three-run home run last night so much.
In the ALCS last season against the Guardians, Judge batted .375 with nine hits, five home runs, 10 RBIs and seven runs scored in six games. He also hit a two-run home run with the Yankees down 3-1 in the eighth inning of Game 3.
You can also make the argument that Aaron Judge’s “moment” isn’t going to come in a wild-card series or ALDS or ALCS. It has to be in a World Series.
3. It would’ve been an amusing enough story that a fan wearing a “DUMP 61 HERE” shirt caught Cal Raleigh’s home run ball Tuesday night. But what makes this really great is that the fan got to meet Raleigh after the game. That’s a great job by Raleigh.
4. This week’s edition of Bad Beats was especially tough for me because I had re-live my BYU loss from last Friday night.
5. Game 1 of the WNBA Finals between the Mercury and Aces on Friday night drew 1.9 million viewers. That was up a massive 62% over Game 1 of last season’s WNBA Finals. It was also the most watched Game 1 of the WNBA Finals in 28 years.
6. The latest SI Media With Jimmy Traina features a conversation with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport talks about the life of an insider and whether the offseason is just as busy as the season, while also describing what his day-to-day schedule is like.
In addition, Rapoport explains where we stand on the NFL going to an 18-game schedule and a full-time international schedule, talks about his feelings regarding ESPN buying the NFL Network and the possibility of being colleagues with Adam Schefter. He also shares the full story of what happened at the NFL combine when another NFL reporter confronted him and got in his face in a Starbucks.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 82nd birthday to Chevy Chase. Here’s a vintage ‘80s moment with Siskel and Ebert mocking Chevy on The Tonight Show.
