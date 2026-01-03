Tennessee Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Tennessee is set to be one of the main teams when it comes to being active in the transfer portal, as they have no choice but to make a big splash in this season's edition. The Vols will have plenty of departures and additions to talk about, which is why we have this article to allow you to track the latest updates the easiest way possible.

Tennessee Football's Transfer Departures

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during warm-ups for a NCAA football game against Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky on Oct. 25, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

*Note for the readers: The player at the bottom of the list is to indicate the most recent names who entered their name into the transfer portal most recently. Besides their name, you will see the status of their recruitment, and for only the most recent player, it will tell you the date that he entered the portal, so you know how recent the changes are.*

• Boo Carter (Safety) (Not Committed)

• Jamal Wallace (Defensive Lineman) (Not Committed)

• Kellen Lindstrom (EDGE) (Not Committed)

• Brenden Anes (Linebacker) (Not Committed)

• Marcus Goree (Cornerback) (Not Committed)

• Jake Merklinger (Quarterback) (Not Committed)

• Peyton Lewis (Running Back) (Not Committed)

• Trevor Duncan (Offensive Tackle) (Not Committed)

• Herb Gray (Defensive Line) (Not Committed)

• Max Anderson (Interior Offensive Line) (Not Committed)

• Tommy Winton (Wide Receiver) (Not Committed)

• Colin Brazzell (Cornerback) (Not Committed)

• Bennett Warren (Offensive Tackle) (Not Committed)

• Lance Heard (Offensive Tackle) (Not Committed)

• Braylon Harmon (Wide Receiver) (Not Committed)

• Amari Jefferson (Wide Receiver) (Not Committed)

• Rickey Gibson (Cornerback) (Not Committed)

• Caleb Herring (EDGE) (Not Committed)

• Max Gilbert (Kicker) (Not Committed)

• Emmanuel Okoye (EDGE) (Not Committed)

• Jayden Loftin (EDGE) (Not Committed) (Entered Friday, January 2nd)

Tennessee Football's Transfer Portal Additions

Nov 22, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel walks on the field against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

*Note for the readers: The names on the list will be provided with a verbal commitment. It is also important to note that the same situation as the departures will apply, as the status of where they are coming from will be listed along with their position, and the most recent addition will have a date beside their name to indicate the latest change. This will allow the reader to have a more updated and quicker understanding of what is going on in the transfer portal world.*

The Vols have yet to make an addition to their roster from the transfer portal, but they will see more success as this portal season grows a little older.

Make sure to stay tuned, that way you have all of the updates surrounding the Tennessee Vols' search for new members of their roster.

More Vols News