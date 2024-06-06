Volunteer Country

WATCH: Tyler Redmond Makes One-Handed Interception

2025 three-star corner Tyler Redmond (Alpharetta, Ga.) has been committed to the Tennessee Volunteers since November.

Evan Crowell

In this story:

2025 three-star corner Tyler Redmond (Alpharetta, Ga.) has been committed to the Tennessee Volunteers since November.

Milton High School corner Tyler Redmond has been a long-time commit of the Tennessee Volunteers, shutting his recruitment down early and finding a home in Knoxville, Tennessee. He chose the Vols in November and won a state championship with Milton just one month later; he's continued to increase his stock on the southern circuit over the past few months.

He's gearing up for his final season of high school football and is going through 7-on-7 camps with his high school football team. Milton is participating in the Corky Kell 7-on-7 tournament on Wednesday afternoon, and Redmond made an excellent one-handed interception that sent his sideline into a frenzy. He's also high school teammates with corner Dylan Lewis, who is Tennessee's longest-tenured commit in this recruiting class.

Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class

  • George MacIntyre, QB
  • Justin Baker, RB
  • Radarious Jackson, WR
  • Joakim Dodson, WR
  • Jack VanDorselaer, TE
  • Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
  • Ethan Utley, DL
  • Dylan Lewis, CB
  • Tyler Redmond, CB
  • Sidney Walton, S

Other Tennessee News:

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

Published
Evan Crowell

EVAN CROWELL

Evan Crowell is the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Volunteer Country, serving as a beat reporter covering football, basketball, and recruiting. He previously worked as the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Gamecocks Digest.