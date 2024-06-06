WATCH: Tyler Redmond Makes One-Handed Interception
2025 three-star corner Tyler Redmond (Alpharetta, Ga.) has been committed to the Tennessee Volunteers since November.
Milton High School corner Tyler Redmond has been a long-time commit of the Tennessee Volunteers, shutting his recruitment down early and finding a home in Knoxville, Tennessee. He chose the Vols in November and won a state championship with Milton just one month later; he's continued to increase his stock on the southern circuit over the past few months.
He's gearing up for his final season of high school football and is going through 7-on-7 camps with his high school football team. Milton is participating in the Corky Kell 7-on-7 tournament on Wednesday afternoon, and Redmond made an excellent one-handed interception that sent his sideline into a frenzy. He's also high school teammates with corner Dylan Lewis, who is Tennessee's longest-tenured commit in this recruiting class.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
