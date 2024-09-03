Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava Heisman Trophy Odds Creeping Up
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava odds of winning the Heisman Trophy are starting to creep up after his week one performance.
The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off a dominating win over Chattanooga and are now preparing for their week two neutral-site game against NC State. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava played a huge role in the Volunteers' dismantling of Chattanooga, and he looked every bit the part of the elite quarterback many expected him to be.
As a result of Saturday's performance, Iamaleava's Heisman odds saw a shift. According to Fan Duel, in the preseason, Iamaleava was given +1500 odds to win the Heisman this season. Now, the betting odds site has the Tennessee quarterback listed at +1400. It's not a major shift, but it's a sign that Iamaleava is already being recognized as one of the best signal callers in the sport.
Heisman Trophy Odds Courtesy of FanDuel
- Dillon Gabriel, Oregon, +850
- Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss +850
- Cam Ward, Miami +850
- Carson Beck, Georgia +900
- Jalen Milroe, Alabama +1000
- Quinn Ewers, Texas +1100
- Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee +1400
Against Chattanooga, Iamaleava finished the day with 314 passing yards, three touchdowns and completed 22/38 passes. A strong 2024 debut for the five-star quarterback and if he can keep Tennessee's offense rolling and looking like they did on Saturday all season, then the Volunteers just might end up finding themselves in a playoff spot at the end of the regular season.
ODDS DISCLAIMER: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Previews Matchup vs NC State
- Tennessee Volunteers Look Like True College Football Contenders
- Josh Heupel Updates Tennessee Injury Report - Rickey Gibson Available vs NC State
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.