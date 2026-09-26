Tennessee Secondary Coach Anthony Poindexter Discusses Arch Manning and the Texas Passing Attack

The Tennessee Vols are about to face one of the favorites to win the prestigious Heisman Trophy. This, of course, is Arch Manning, nephew of Tennessee great Peyton Manning. Texas boasts more than just Manning and is ranked the #1 team in the nation.

The Vols will have to be on their “A” game this Saturday, especially the secondary. Anthony Poindexter, the secondary coach for Tennessee, knows this and discussed it with the media this week about facing Manning and Texas’s star wide receivers.

Anthony Poindexter on Arch Manning

Sep 19, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to pass the ball while defended by by UTSA Roadrunners defensive lineman Jeremiah Bailey (0) and linebacker Owen Pewee (2) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Well, first off, he’s experienced. He’s got high-end talent. He can run, he can throw. Really talented player. And obviously, with the receivers they have, he’s got real targets, tight ends, running backs. So, that’ll be a big challenge. I think this will be the first week our secondary will be challenged on the vertical ball. So, we are getting ready to play,” Poindexter said.



Anthony Poindexter on Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo

Not only does Manning bring forth a huge challenge but his receiving room is littered with great players as well. Most notably Auburn transfer Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo will be massive challenges all game long. Poindexter speaks about that challenge.

Sep 19, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrates with wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) and teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“What don’t stand out about them? No, they got a fantastic group. They got length. They got speed. They’re fluid in their movements. They got the whole route tree (that) they can run against you. And they’re comfortable with their quarterback. When you watch them on tape, they look like a real operation, so it’ll be a challenge,” Poindexter said.

Poindexter knows the challenge the Vols will be facing against this star-studded passing attack. There will be a lot of attention on Tennessee’s secondary to play their best game. If the corners can limit mistakes while keeping Coleman and Wingo in check, then the Vols will have a chance to pull off the upset.

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