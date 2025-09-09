Everything From Tennessee Football DB Andre Turrentine During His Media Availability
Preparing Young DBs
"Yeah, they got to grow fast, and the standard doesn't change here at Tennessee and in the secondary with coach Martinez and coach Banks. They understood that the day they signed up to play here. So, I feel like they know that already. They had that same mentality in fall camp leading up to this point. So, they know what's coming," Turrentine said.
Georgia Challenges to Safeties
"They do a lot of stuff with the tight ends. Bac when they had Brock Bowers, even now with the tight ends they have now, you using a lot of tight ends. A lot of motion game, a lot of shifts and stuff. So, you just got to play to your keys, trust your eyes, and play fast," Turrentine detailed.
Last Year's Experiences
"I think I learned a lot. I think we learned a lot. Going into a place like that, an environment, coming up short, understanding areas we have to grow as a defense. Understanding areas that we have to grow as a secondary, and personally, areas where I needed to grow. Looking at those mistakes and how to fix them and basically focusing on that the entire year to be ready for this moment," said the defensive back.
Watch and listen to everything Andre Turrentine said HERE.
