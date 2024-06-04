Tennessee Vols Ranked Top-10 In ESPN's Latest FPI
The Tennessee Volunteers are the No. 9 team in America, according to ESPN's latest Football Power Index.
ESPN's Football Power Index, commonly known as the FPI, is one of the biggest talking points for preaseason college football projections. The worldwide leader defines the FPI as, "a power rating that tracks each team's strength relative to an average FBS squad." The Tennessee Volunteers saw their position in this poll jump after the spring transfer portal window, and are now the No. 9 team in that power ranking.
The model projects the Vols with an 8.6-3.5 win-loss ratio for this upcoming season. They have a 2.7% chance to win the national championship in this model, with a 36.9% chance to make the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff.
Tennessee added several impact playmakers to their roster on both sides of the football through the transfer portal and the recruiting trail. They didn't add anyone in the spring portal window, signifying they are content with the roster they currently have. Head coach Josh Heupel and company have continue raising the standard at the University of Tennessee, and this latest poll reflects that.
Other Tennessee News:
- Travis Smith Jr Sets Commitment Date
- George MacIntyre Accepts Invitation To Elite 11
- Josh Heupel Details Importance of 2022 Alabama Victory
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.