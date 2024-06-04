Josh Petty Cuts Recruitment
2025 five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty (Roswell, Ga.) has cut his recruitment to five schools and included the Tennessee Volunteers.
Fellowship Christian School offensive tackle Josh Petty has been a long-time favorite of the Tennessee Volunteers' coaching staff. He visited campus several times early in his recruitment, and the Vols were viewed as one of the front-runners. Things cooled off during the spring, and the Florida State Seminoles made a big push toward the top of his list.
However, Tennessee continues to be a consistent name in this recruitment and are officially one of Petty's finalists. He announced his final five schools on Tuesday afternoon: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Stanford, and Tennessee will continue competing for his services.
Petty has already officially visited Georgia Tech and Stanford and will trip to each of his final three schools over the next few weeks. Tennessee gets him in Knoxville this weekend as one of the headliners of their opening official visit weekend. He will be joined by Mater Dei High School wide receiver Marcus Harris, Lipscomb Academy safety CJ Jimcoily, and several more names the Vols are giving heavy chase to.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
