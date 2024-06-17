Tennessee Volunteer Commit George MacIntyre Makes Top 2025 Quarterbacks List
Tennessee football commit George MacIntyre makes ESPN's top 2025 quarterback list.
The Elite 11 finals are set to take place this week in Los Angeles and Tennessee football commit George MacIntyre will be competing in the event. MacIntyre is rated as one of the best players in the country, and many are expecting him to have an impressive week. At least that's how one major news outlet feels.
ESPN released an article where they listed their top quarterbacks in the 2025 class and MacIntyre was on the list. The major outlet listed out his strengths, where he needs to improve and how he fits in Tennessee. Here is what the article said:
"Strengths: At 6-6, MacIntyre has rare height and is a pure pocket player with good feet and sneaky pocket quickness. He's a late bloomer physically, and that's a good thing. He handles the ball well and is fundamentally sound and consistent. MacIntyre possesses a strong, but not elite arm. With time in the weight room and physical development, his arm will get stronger. He sees the field well and consistently makes good decisions on time."
An area he needs to improve according to an article is "growth and physical strength." This is an area that quite a few incoming freshmen typically need to improve in before they are fully ready for college ball. But even if MacIntyre needs to add weight to his frame, everything else about him says he's ready for the next level. And ESPN thinks he will be a good fit with the Volunteers.
"How he fits at Tennessee: Josh Heupel employs today's best plug-and-play quarterback scheme in college football. MacIntyre remind us a little bit of what Drew Lock looked like in this offense when Heupel had him at Missouri. This is a nice in-state pick up for the Vols."
