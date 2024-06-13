George MacIntyre's Pivotal Recruiting Efforts Amplify This Weekend
2025 five-star quarterback George MacIntyre (Nashville, Tenn.) has been committed to the Tennessee Volunteers since January.
Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre has a lot of his own business to attend to this offseason. He will travel to Los Angeles, California, to participate in the Elite 11 Finals in a few short weeks, contending with the nation's other top quarterbacks. However, the Tennessee Volunteers have been at the top of his list since he committed in January.
The Vols are hosting several blue-chip prospects this weekend, including Providence Day School offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. and Mandarin High School wide receiver Jaime Ffrench. MacIntyre has been integral in several blue-chip prospects' recruitments; he's one of the most active peer recruiters in America, regardless of which school they are committed to.
Before MacIntyre makes his trek to the Elite 11, he'll stop in Knoxville, Tennessee, for a visit to be around other prospects. He has made several similar visits throughout the course of spring ball, but this one should be different. Elite prospects value official visits, and having one of the best quarterbacks in America supporting them should only bolster Tennessee's chances in a few recruitments.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DE
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
