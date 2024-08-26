Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Depth Chart Ahead of 2024 College Football Season

The Tennessee Volunteers football program has released a full depth chart ahead of the 2024 college football season.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during Tennessee football’s first fall practice, in Knoxville, Tenn., Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during Tennessee football’s first fall practice, in Knoxville, Tenn., Wednesday, July 31, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers football program has released a full depth chart ahead of the 2024 college football season.

The Tennessee Volunteers will kick their 2024 college football season off against Chattanooga this Saturday. Ahead of the week one game, the football program has released a full depth chart. Here is what it looks like:

Offense:

QB:

  1. Nico Iamaleava
  2. Gaston Moore
  3. Jake Merklinger

RB:

1. Dylan Sampson OR Cameron Seldon OR DeSean Bishop OR Khalifa Keith OR Peyton Lewis

WR:

  1. Bru McCoy OR Kaleb Webb
  2. Mike Matthews

WR:

  1. Squirrel White OR Chas Nimrod
  2. Braylon Staley

WR:

  1. Dont'e Thornton Jr. OR Chris Brazzell II
  2. Nathan Leacock

TE:

  1. Ethan Davis OR Holden Staes OR Miles Kitselman

LT:

  1. Lance Heard OR Larry Johnson III

LG:

  1. Andrej Karic OR Jackson Lampley

C:

  1. Cooper Mays
  2. William Satterwhite OR Vysen Lang

RG:

  1. Javontez Spraggins
  2. Shamurad Umarov

RT:

  1. John Campbell Jr. OR Dayne Davis

Defense:

DE:

  1. Dominic Bailey OR Tyre West OR Jayson Jenkins OR Tyree Weathersby

DT:

  1. Omari Thomas OR Elijah Simmons OR Jaxson Moi

DT:

  1. Bryson Eason OR Omarr Norman-Lott OR Daevin Hobbs

LEO:

  1. James Pearce Jr. OR Joshua Josephs OR Caleb Herring OR Jordan Ross

MLB:

  1. Keenan Pili OR Jeremiah Telander
  2. Edwin Spillman

WLB:

  1. Arion Carter OR Kalib Perrty

  2. Jalen Smith

CB:

  1. Rickey Gibson III OR Jalen McMurray

  2. Kaleb Beasley

CB:

  1. Jermod McCoy OR Jordan Matthews
  2. William Wright

STAR:

  1. Christian Harrison OR Boo Carter

S:

  1. Will Brooks OR Christian Charles
  2. Edrees Farooq

S:

  1. Andre Turrentine OR Jakobe Thomas
  2. John Slaughter

Other Tennessee News:

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

Published
Jonathan Williams

JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Home/Football