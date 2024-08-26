Tennessee Volunteers Depth Chart Ahead of 2024 College Football Season
The Tennessee Volunteers football program has released a full depth chart ahead of the 2024 college football season.
The Tennessee Volunteers will kick their 2024 college football season off against Chattanooga this Saturday. Ahead of the week one game, the football program has released a full depth chart. Here is what it looks like:
Offense:
QB:
- Nico Iamaleava
- Gaston Moore
- Jake Merklinger
RB:
1. Dylan Sampson OR Cameron Seldon OR DeSean Bishop OR Khalifa Keith OR Peyton Lewis
WR:
- Bru McCoy OR Kaleb Webb
- Mike Matthews
WR:
- Squirrel White OR Chas Nimrod
- Braylon Staley
WR:
- Dont'e Thornton Jr. OR Chris Brazzell II
- Nathan Leacock
TE:
- Ethan Davis OR Holden Staes OR Miles Kitselman
LT:
- Lance Heard OR Larry Johnson III
LG:
- Andrej Karic OR Jackson Lampley
C:
- Cooper Mays
- William Satterwhite OR Vysen Lang
RG:
- Javontez Spraggins
- Shamurad Umarov
RT:
- John Campbell Jr. OR Dayne Davis
Defense:
DE:
- Dominic Bailey OR Tyre West OR Jayson Jenkins OR Tyree Weathersby
DT:
- Omari Thomas OR Elijah Simmons OR Jaxson Moi
DT:
- Bryson Eason OR Omarr Norman-Lott OR Daevin Hobbs
LEO:
- James Pearce Jr. OR Joshua Josephs OR Caleb Herring OR Jordan Ross
MLB:
- Keenan Pili OR Jeremiah Telander
- Edwin Spillman
WLB:
- Arion Carter OR Kalib Perrty
Jalen Smith
CB:
- Rickey Gibson III OR Jalen McMurray
Kaleb Beasley
CB:
- Jermod McCoy OR Jordan Matthews
- William Wright
STAR:
- Christian Harrison OR Boo Carter
S:
- Will Brooks OR Christian Charles
- Edrees Farooq
S:
- Andre Turrentine OR Jakobe Thomas
- John Slaughter
