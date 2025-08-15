Tennessee Football Cracks the Top 5 For Peach State Running Back
The Tennessee Volunteers have cracked the top five in a running back's recruitment after a recent post that was made on Friday. That prospect is Jakeyveon Parker from the Peach State. Georgia high school football star Parker is one of the better running backs in the state, and is primed for a huge season with his high school.
He is set to have a major season with Macon County High School, as many different schools have him on his radar, but he is now down to five schools. Those schools now include the Tennessee Volunteers, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Florida State Seminoles, and the Georgia Bulldogs.
Parker has visited Knoxville in the past, as he took an unofficial visit back in April. He also attended a Tennessee camp, which would bring his total to two times being on campus, which falls short only to Florida State, where he has visited three times.
RB coach De'Rail Sims was the coach the talented prospect was around the most on his visit, which is something he detailed that he enjoyed in the past.
"I enjoyed being around Coach De'Rail Sims because he’s the running back coach, and I learned a lot from the different standpoints he was teaching in his RB room," the talented back stated when speaking to Vols On SI for a past article.
A decision date or timeline has yet to be set by the talented back, as he inches closer to a decision following the release of his top five programs on Friday.
