Tennessee Volunteers Injury Report Provides Optimism Heading into Florida Game
The Tennessee Volunteers injury report provides a bit of optimism heading into the game against the Florida Gators.
Just a few days out from the Tennessee Volunteers playing the Florida Gators in Neyland Stadium, the official injury report from the SEC for both teams was released on Wednesday. Tennessee is dealing with some injuries with quite of few of them being on the offensive side of the ball, but the outlook of it indicates there might not be too much to worry about.
Tennessee Volunteers Injury Report:
- Jourdan Thomas, DB, Out
- Edwin Spillman, LB, Out
- Ben Bolton, LB, Doubtful
- Dont'e Thornton Jr., Questionable
- Squirrel White, WR, Probable
- Christian Harrison, DB, Probable
- Bru McCoy, WR, Probable
Most of the concern was centered around the wide receiver room as three of the program's top receivers are dealing with an injury headed into this week. However, the good news is that it looks like there is a chance for all three of Bru McCoy, Squirrel White and Dont'e Thonrton to play on Saturday.
McCoy is dealing with a hand injury and he played with his hand wrapped up during the last half of the game against Arkansas. White appeared to suffer an upper-body injury, and he was wearing a sling over his shoulder. Thornton limped off the field in the third quarter against the Razorbacks.
In a season in which the Volunteers are starting a talented but young quarterback in the form of Nico Iamaleava, losing any starters on offense would be a tough blow to the team. The Volunteers are expected to handle the Gators this weekend as they are listed as multiple-score favorites, but they will need their receiving corps to get healthy for the second stretch of the season.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.