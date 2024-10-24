Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Listed as Multiple Score Underdog vs Georgia Bulldogs

The Tennessee Volunteers are listed as a multiple score underdog against Georgia already.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee wide receiver Squirrel White (10) is brought down by Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) during a football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.
Tennessee wide receiver Squirrel White (10) is brought down by Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) during a football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers are listed as a multiple score underdog against Georgia already.

The Tennessee Volunteers have the week off following their massive win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Tennessee still sits with just one loss on the season which came against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Their next game will be against Kentucky at home, followed by a home game against Mississippi State. After that it's a road trip to Georgia for a big-time conference game.

Despite the game still being a few weeks out, the betting odds have already been set on the game and Tennessee is viewed as quite a bit of an underdog. The Volunteers have not beaten Georgia since Kirby Smart's first year back in 2016. They have won just twice in the series since 2010 and those two wins came in back-to-back years in 2015 and 2016.

According to Fan Duel, Georgia is a 9.5-point favorite over Tennessee. The over/under is currently set at 53.5 points. The Bulldogs being the home team certainly plays a role in this and Georgia has not lost a home game since 2019 against South Carolina. Tennessee has failed to keep the game within 10 points since they last beat Georgia.

Other Tennessee News:

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Home/Football