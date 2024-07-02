Tennessee Volunteers Miss Playoff in Latest Predictions
The Tennessee Volunteers are predicted to barely miss the college football playoff in the latest preseason predictions.
Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel is entering a pretyy comfortbale season with his program. There is somewhat of an expectation to make the college football playoff this season, but people also wouldn't really bat an eye if they were to narrowly miss that window either. It can be difficult to get things rolling with a new starting quarterback, but the Volunteers are in a good standing to be a top-12 team this season.
However, 247 Sports does not expect Tennessee to be that this season. In fact, they expect them to narrowly miss the college football playoff and earn a rematch against Iowa in the Reliaquest Bowl. Not exactly the most glamorous postseason destination, but again, as long as Tennessee is in the hunt until the very end, don't expect Volunteer fans to be running with their torches and pitchforks.
247 Sports did predict four SEC teams to make the playoff this season - Georgia, Texas, Alabama and Ole Miss.
Regardless of what the preseason predictions say, Tennessee fans at the very at least can expect a fun season. Nico Iamaleava being the starting quarterback for the first time in his career outside of a bowl game, James Pearce Jr. on defense fighting to be the first overall pick and a lot returning faces with some new faces on both sides of the football.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.