Tennessee Volunteers Sign 20-Year Deal with Major Sponsorship, Includes On-Field Logos
The Tennessee Volunteers have signed a 20-year deal with a major sponsorship that will include on-field logos.
College football programs over the past couple of years have started to outsource their branding to major businesses that allows them to place logos around their stadium. Some Universities have even gone as far as naming their stadium after a company or after famous celebrities as FIU just partnered with Pitbull. Now the Tennessee Volunteers have joined the mix with a major national brand.
Brett McMurphy reported on Tuesday that Tennessee signed a 20-year with Pilot, the largest network of travel centers in North America. The deal includes on-field logos that will be featured at Neyland Stadium. If you're wondering what the connection is, the founder of Pilot is Jim Haslam is an alumni of of the University of Tennessee as well as his son Jimmy Haslam who is the current Chairman of the Board for Pilot.
Tennessee is currently in the midst of constructing a brand new entertainment district next to Neyland stadium, and having brand deals with businesses like Pilot certainly helps the cause. . There will be a 240-room hotel with 60 additional condos, 175,000 square-foot entertainment district, retail with restaurants, a rooftop restaurant, a conference center, a pool and terrace.
This style of venue has become more and more popular in professional sports. Most notably, the Atlanta Braves built 'The Battery' surrounding Truist Park where fans can enjoy great food, great drinks and a fun atmosphere before and after every single baseball game. The same business partners that helped create the battery are involved with this Tennessee project. Businesses also remain open during the offseason as well. Now, it looks like the Volunteers want to create that same style of atmosphere for college football.
