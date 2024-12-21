Tennessee vs Ohio State: College Gameday Crew Makes Predictions
The College Gameday Crew makes their predictions for the Ohio State vs Tennessee game.
The College Football Playoffs got started on Friday night as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Indiana Hoosiers to advance to the quarterfinal round. They will play Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. The rest of the games are set to be played on Saturday and one of them is Tennesssee vs Ohio State.
Tennessee is set for their biggest game since their 1998 championship against Florida State as this game could move them one step closer to the championship or shoot their hopes down entirely.
The Vols will be matching up with Ohio State in the first round of the 12-team playoffs. This is the first 12-team playoffs ever. The new system does include first-round home games for the higher seed in the matchup and that means the Vols will be against the Buckeyes in Ohio.
College Gameday was in town for the matchup and here is what how the crew predicted the game to go:
Tennessee vs Ohio State College Gameday Picks:
Desmond Howard: "I have the Buckeyes beating Tennessee."
Nick Saban: "I've got Ohio State."
AJ Hawk (Celebrity Guest Picker): "I'm going Ohio State. Bounce back win."
Pat McAfee: "Give me the Ohio State Buckeyes representing for the Big 10"
Lee Corso: "Buckeyes all the way."
