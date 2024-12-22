Tennessee vs Ohio State LIVE Score Updates
The Tennessee Volunteers are in Columbus, Ohio for their first-round College Football Playoff against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Here are the LIVE updates on the event.
The No. 8 seed Ohio State Buckeyes play host to the No. 9 seed Tennessee Volunteers in Columbus, Ohio Saturday night at 8 PM. The winner of the contest gets the chance to face off against the No. 1 ranked Oregon Ducks.
First Quarter: Tennessee 0, Ohio State 7
(15:00) - The Ohio State Buckeyes will get the ball first to start the game. On 1st and 10 Howard passes to Emeka Egbuka for a gain of eight. on 2nd and 2 Howard attempts a pass to Egbuka well past the sticks but is dropped by the receiver. Ohio State was forced to call a timeout on 3rd and 2. Howard would drop back on third down before being sacked. There would be a flag on the play as Bryson Eason would be called for a facemask and advance Howard and the Buckeyes for a first down. on 1st and 10 the offense would be brought down by James Pearce Jr behind the line. A flag would be called on 2nd and 11 as Howard didn't wait for his wideouts to get set to set up 2nd and 16. On 2nd and 16 Howard delivered a pass to TreVeyon Henderson for 21 yards. On 1st and 10 Howard would launch the football for a 37-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Smith with Rickey Gibson in coverage. The pat was good to give the Buckeyes their first lead.
(12:36)- Tennessee would get the ball but nothing would get going as on 3rd and 4 Iamaleava would only gain one yard using his legs. The Vols would be forced to punt.
Betting Line Intel
The Vols and Buckeyes are ready to face off today in Columbus in the College Football Playoff First Round. The Vols have been underdogs ever since the matchup against Ohio State was announced a couple of weeks ago. That line has not moved much since. The Vols are currently 7.5 point underdogs to the Buckeyes according to DraftKings.
Pregame Predictions
Tennessee vs Ohio State College Gameday Picks:
- Desmond Howard: "I have the Buckeyes beating Tennessee."
- Nick Saban: "I've got Ohio State."
- AJ Hawk (Celebrity Guest Picker): "I'm going Ohio State. Bounce back win."
- Pat McAfee: "Give me the Ohio State Buckeyes representing for the Big 10"
- Lee Corso: "Buckeyes all the way."
