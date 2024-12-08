LOOK: Jadon Perlotte Pictured Flipping To Tennessee Volunteers Football
Jadon Perlotte flipped his USC commitment to Tennessee on Wednesday. Here are pictures from the event
In this story:
Tennessee flipped two recruits on Wednesday during early signing day. One of the recruits that they flipped was Jadon Perlotte. Perlotte is a four-star linebacker/edge rusher from Buford High School in Buford, Georgia.
Perlotte was committed to the USC Trojans when he flipped and signed with The Tennessee Volunteers. He was also committed to the Georgia Bulldogs before flipping to USC. Tennessee has been pushing for Perlotte since his initial commitment to the Bulldogs over a year ago.
Christian Stahl had the opportunity to attend the signing day ceremony and get pictures for Tennessee on SI. You can find his Instagram by clicking HERE.
