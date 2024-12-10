Tennessee Volunteers Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Volunteer Country

Stay up to date with names that enter the NCAA transfer portal from Tennessee's roster.

Nov 30, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel paces the sidelines against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel paces the sidelines against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Stay up to date with names that enter the NCAA transfer portal from Tennessee's roster.

The NCAA transfer portal has officially opened and players all around college football are starting to make their decisions. Those announcements have already started to hit the Tennessee Volunteers. The transfer portal window opened up on Dec. 9 and will remain open until Dec. 28. After that, the next available window for players to enter isn't until the end of April.

*This article will be updated after a player announces their future plans with Tennessee's football program. That will include both players who enter the portal and players who commit to Tennessee via the portal as well*

Tennessee Volunteers Transfer Portal:

  • Chas Nimrod, WR
  • Jordan Matthews, DB
  • Jalen Smith, LB
  • Kaleb Webb, WR
  • Khalifa Keith, RB
  • Vysen Lang, OL

