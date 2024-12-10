Tennessee Volunteers Football Transfer Portal Tracker
Stay up to date with names that enter the NCAA transfer portal from Tennessee's roster.
In this story:
Stay up to date with names that enter the NCAA transfer portal from Tennessee's roster.
The NCAA transfer portal has officially opened and players all around college football are starting to make their decisions. Those announcements have already started to hit the Tennessee Volunteers. The transfer portal window opened up on Dec. 9 and will remain open until Dec. 28. After that, the next available window for players to enter isn't until the end of April.
*This article will be updated after a player announces their future plans with Tennessee's football program. That will include both players who enter the portal and players who commit to Tennessee via the portal as well*
Tennessee Volunteers Transfer Portal:
- Chas Nimrod, WR
- Jordan Matthews, DB
- Jalen Smith, LB
- Kaleb Webb, WR
- Khalifa Keith, RB
- Vysen Lang, OL
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Can Tennessee Football Hang On To Travis Smith Jr?
- SEC Football Head Coach Hot Seat Index: Mark Stoops Undoes 12 Years of Progress
- College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions: How Far Will Tennessee Rise?
- LOOK: Tennessee Basketball Unveils 'Dark Mode' Uniforms for Syracuse Matchup
- Tennessee Volunteers Are Hopeful To Keep David Sanders Jr. Committed Ahead Of Early Signing Day
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Darrion Smith Set To Finalize Decision Between Tennessee And Auburn
- Former Tennessee Volunteers Coach Named New Kennesaw State Head Coach
- Lagonza Hayward Announces Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports
Follow Our Website
Published