Game Preview: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
Tennessee is set for a huge matchup against the Buckeyes. Here is everything you need to know.
Tennessee is set to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 21st at 8PM ET. This game will take place in Columbus, Ohio. Tennessee is going to have their hands full with one of the toughest teams in the nation.
Tennessee matches up well offensively with Ohio State as they struggle to stop the run. Dylan Sampson is an elite running back who led the SEC in rushing yards this season. However, Tennessee’s defensive scheme will be put to the test by the best offense they could possible face in terms of playmakers. Ohio State has an elite WR core with Jeremiah Smith, Emeka Egbuka, and Carnell Tate. As for their rushing attack, they have two-star running backs in Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson.
Tennessee has what looks to be the toughest matchup in the first round and the hardest path in the playoffs. Tennessee traveling to Columbus will be something that this team must prepare for as they will be in-front of 102,000 fans on the road.
Tennessee will be asking a lot out of red-shirt freshman Nico Iamaleava who will be tasked with his biggest game of the season.
Although, this is going to be a tough and challenging matchup for the Vols, coach Josh Heupel will have his team prepared for war.
