Tennessee Volunteers Coach Josh Heupel Sounds Off on Players Entering Portal
Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel gave his opinion on players entering the portal.
The NCAA transfer portal opened up earlier this week and the Tennessee Volunteers have already had multiple players enter their names into the mix. The Volunteers are currently preparing for a playoff game against Ohio State, the first in program history. However, some players are already making their future plans known.
Head coach Josh Heupel was asked about the players electing to go ahead and enter the portal, and this is what he had to say:
“Individuals are going to make a decision that they feel is right for them, their family, whatever it might be," Heupel said on Sunday. "I just know this as a competitor, [been] doing this a long time as a coach, but also in my playing experience – man, I can’t imagine not wanting and participating in what I think is one of the most unique opportunities in your playing career, but also in your life. You’ve poured a lot of work into it and this is a unique opportunity.”
The winter transfer portal opened on Dec. 9 and will remain open until Dec. 28. Players could elect to play in the first playoff game and then enter their names into the portal, but it is also understandable that some players would like to go ahead and get the ball rolling.
