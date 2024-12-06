Tennessee Football Head Coach Josh Heupel "Excited" About Tim Merritt Joining The Class
Tim Merritt receives great praise from his newest head coach.
Tennessee had some big signings in the 2025 recruiting class. Josh Heupel took to the media to discuss some of the recruits.
One of the many recruits highlighted during signing day was Timothy Merritt who flipped his commitment from Miami. Merritt is a three-star safety.
Heupel was excited to land the commitment from Merritt.
"I'm really excited about Tim (Merritt). He’s somebody that we’ve been recruiting for a long time. I go back to last January, just having an opportunity to meet his family, hear his story, The player itself, you can see really quickly on video. He has great athleticism and is extremely fluid. Played quarterback this year for them at times and and a dynamic playmaker. Tough, competitive makeup and when you talk with him, you can feel his competitive mindset and his passion for becoming what he’s capable of really quickly. Our staff did a great job and just continue to develop a relationship with him and pour into him. The family has got great trust in us and I’m obviously really excited about getting him.”
