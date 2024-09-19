Tennessee vs Oklahoma: College Gameday Guest Picker Announced
The College Gameday Guest Picker has been announced for the Tennessee vs Oklahoma game.
The Tennessee Volunteers are on the road in Week of 4 of the College Football season as they head to Norman, Oklahoma to take on the Sooners. It's a top-15 matchup between the No. 6 Tennessee and No. 15 Oklahoma, and it's warranted being the location of College Gameday — the sport's premier pregame kickoff show.
Ahead of Saturday's marquee matchup, the Guest Picker for College Gameday has been announced. Big-time country music star Blake Shelton will be joining the Gameday crew on set to list out his predictions for the week four college football slate. Shelton was born in Ada, Oklahoma which connects the ties he has with the Oklahoma Sooners.
The last time College Gameday has been at the location of a Vols game was 2022 when College Gameday was onsite for three seperate matchups: Florida @ Tennessee, Tennessee @ Georgia, Alabama @ Tennessee. The Vols were (2-1) in those matchups, with the lone loss coming at the hands of the future national champions on the road.
This will be the first time head coach Josh Heupel has returned to Norman, Oklahoma since his time with the staff as an offensive coordinator in his earlier college coaching days. This is also the first conference game for the Sooners since joining the SEC.
