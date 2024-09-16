Tennessee vs Oklahoma Site of College Gameday
The Tennessee Volunteers are on the road in Week of 4 of the College Football season as they head to Norman, Oklahoma to take on the Sooners. It's a top-15 matchup between the No. 6 Tennessee and No. 15 Oklahoma, and it's warranted being the location of College Gameday — the sport's premier pregame kickoff show.
The last time College Gameday has been at the location of a Vols game was 2022 when College Gameday was onsite for three seperate matchups: Florida @ Tennessee, Tennessee @ Georgia, Alabama @ Tennessee. The Vols were (2-1) in those matchups, with the lone loss coming at the hands of the future national champions on the road.
According to Draft Kings, Tennessee is a 7.5-point favorite over the Sooners. The over/under for the football game is set at 58 points. The Volunteers are 3-0 against the spread this season and moved into No. 6 in the AP poll rankings after their dominating performance against Kent State this past weekend.
