Lagonza Hayward Updates Recruitment Entering Official Visit Season
2025 four-star safety Lagonza Hayward (Lyons, Ga.) is a high priority for the Tennessee Volunteers. He caught up with SI's Brooks Austin to update his interest in a few of his top schools.
Toombs County High School safety Lagonza Hayward has blown up onto the national recruiting scene over the past calendar year. The Tennessee Volunteers identified him early, got him on campus several times, and are viewed as the No. 1 contender in the race for his services.
Hayward spoke with Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin during Austin's spring recruiting tour and updated us on where things stand with his top schools. Hayward will officially visit Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and USC in the coming months before deciding where to play his college football. While his world has quickly changed, he hasn't forgotten how his recruitment began. "This time around last year, I had one offer," Hayward explained to Austin. "Talking to multiple schools brought my energy up like I could do this. I will decide by talking to all the coaches and picking at their brains, knowing what they know and their character."
Hayward's busy schedule has hamstrung his ability to see several schools on his list, but the Vols got him to Neyland Stadium, and it hasn't been a problem for them since. "The atmosphere at Neyland Stadium; I went up there on a game day, and it was the first big, big school to talk to me. The fact that they jumped on me early helps me realize they believed in him early on."
Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks is spearheading his recruitment, but Hayward noted that it's been a collective effort from Tennessee's coaching staff. "Tim Banks. But really everybody; the main person I talk to is Danny O'Rouke, the recruiting analyst."
Hayward told Austin that he's looking for the right fit and atmosphere to ensure that he'll succeed at the next level. "Do I love the people, the town, and the university in total? I can't just love the coaches; the coaches are here and there with how today's game works. What school will develop me the best and help me reach my full potential to be ready for the next step? What school fits like a glove?"
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
